The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) is a public research university located in Bangalore. It was established in 1909 with the support of Jamsetji Tata and the Government of India, with the aim of advancing scientific research in India. It is considered one of the premier educational institutions in India. IISc offers undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programs in various fields of science, engineering and management. The institute is known for its research in areas such as aerospace engineering, computer science, materials science and biotechnology.

The importance of IISc can be deciphered from the fact that it has produced several notable alumni, including Nobel laureates CV Raman and Venkatraman Ramakrishnan, and several high-ranking government officials and corporate leaders. The institute has also played a key role in the development of India’s space and defence programs. Naturally, thousands of students want to get admitted to IISc every year.

IISc admissions

Admissions to undergraduate programs of IISc are done on the basis of their National Entrance Exam KVPY, JEE Main, JEE Advanced and NEET-UG. MTech admissions are done on the basis of GATE scores.

IISc fee structure

The fee for four years of BTech from the Indian Institute of Science is Rs 8 lakh.

IISc placement salary packages

IISc Bangalore’s highest package in 2022 was Rs 60 lakh per annum (LPA). Also, the median package in 2022 was Rs 23 lakh per annum. According to the NIRF report 2022, BTech/ BSc students got placements at a package of Rs 13.50 LPA. MTech/ MDes students got a package of Rs 20 LPA and for PG (3 years) students, the package was given up to Rs 21.69 LPA. During IISc Bangalore internships 2021-22, the highest stipend was given at Rs 1.15 LPA.

The highest package offered to MMS (Master of Management Studies, MMS) faculty candidates of the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore was Rs 39.5 LPA and the average package was INR 26.8 LPA.

