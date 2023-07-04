Trends :AP SSC SupplementaryIndia Result 2023Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th Result
IISER Aptitude Test Result 2023 Declared, How to Download IAT Rank Card

IISER IAT Result 2023: IISER has also opened the edit window on the website. The changes can be edited from today, that is, between 10 am on July 4 up to 2 pm on July 7

Curated By: Sukanya Nandy

News18.com

Last Updated: July 04, 2023, 13:08 IST

New Delhi, India

IISER IAT 2023 rank card at iiseradmission.in (Representative image)
The Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER) has released the results of the Aptitude Test or IAT on the official website at iiseradmission.in. Further, IISER has opened the edit window on the website. The changes can be edited from today, that is, between 10 am on July 4 up to 2 pm on July 7.

“The Rank Cards for IAT 2023 can now be downloaded from the portal. Candidates receive an Overall Rank (Common Rank) and a Category Rank (EWS/OBC-NCL/SC/ST/PwD/KM) if applicable. Only those students who have a score of at least one mark in IAT 2023 will receive a rank. Any candidate who has NOT received a rank in IAT 2023 will NOT be considered for admission to BS-MS and BS courses of IISERs via IAT channel this year," reads the official notice.

IISER IAT 2023 results: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website of IISER at iiseradmission.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the IISER Aptitude Test results

Step 3: Enter your credentials to log in.

Step 4: The IISER Aptitude Test results will be presented on the screen.

Step 5: Download and print a copy of the IISER Aptitude Test result for future use

IISER IAT 2023 Edit Forms: Changes Allowed

Candidates will be able to edit the following details in their forms:

— 12th Class marks details

— 12th Class mathematics percentage (if applicable)

— Upload relevant documents

    • — IISER preferences. If candidates want to change IISER preferences, they will have to change them individually for each channel of admission.

    There are several routes to apply for admission to IISERs, including the State and Central Board (SCB), Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY), and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced. The IISER Aptitude Test was held this year on June 17 as an entrance test for admission to the 5-year BS-MS dual degree courses in science provided by IISERs, as well as the 4-year BS programme at IISER Bhopal. Around 34,751 applicants showed up to take the IISER Aptitude Test 2023. The IAT is administered by the IISER for the SCB channel.

    About the Author

    Sukanya NandySukanya Nandy, Subeditor at News18.com, covers education and career. She has bee...Read More

    first published: July 04, 2023, 13:05 IST
    last updated: July 04, 2023, 13:08 IST
