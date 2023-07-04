IISER Aptitude Test Result 2023 Declared, How to Download IAT Rank Card

The Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER) has released the results of the Aptitude Test or IAT on the official website at iiseradmission.in. Further, IISER has opened the edit window on the website. The changes can be edited from today, that is, between 10 am on July 4 up to 2 pm on July 7.

“The Rank Cards for IAT 2023 can now be downloaded from the portal. Candidates receive an Overall Rank (Common Rank) and a Category Rank (EWS/OBC-NCL/SC/ST/PwD/KM) if applicable. Only those students who have a score of at least one mark in IAT 2023 will receive a rank. Any candidate who has NOT received a rank in IAT 2023 will NOT be considered for admission to BS-MS and BS courses of IISERs via IAT channel this year," reads the official notice.

IISER IAT 2023 results: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website of IISER at iiseradmission.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the IISER Aptitude Test results

Step 3: Enter your credentials to log in.

Step 4: The IISER Aptitude Test results will be presented on the screen.

Step 5: Download and print a copy of the IISER Aptitude Test result for future use

IISER IAT 2023 Edit Forms: Changes Allowed

Candidates will be able to edit the following details in their forms:

— 12th Class marks details

— 12th Class mathematics percentage (if applicable)

— Upload relevant documents