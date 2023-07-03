IISER Aptitude Test Result 2023 To Be Released Today At iiseradmission.in, Steps To Download

The Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER) Aptitude Test (IAT) results will be published today, July 3. Candidates who took the IISER Aptitude Test 2023 can access and view their results once they are available at iiseradmission.in, the official website.The portal for document submission and IISER preferences is scheduled to open between July 4 and July 7 once the results are made public. On July 12, the first round of admission offers will be issued.

The IISER Aptitude Test was held this year on June 17 as an entrance test for admission to the 5-year BS-MS dual degree courses in science provided by IISERs, as well as the 4-year BS programme at IISER Bhopal. Around 34,751 applicants showed up to take the IISER Aptitude Test 2023.

IISER 2023 results: Steps to download

Step 1: Go to the official website of IISER at iiseradmission.in.

Step 2: Look for the “IISER Aptitude Test results" given on the website and click on it.

Step 3: Enter your IISER Aptitude Test credentials to log in.

Step 4: The IISER Aptitude Test results will be presented on the screen.

Step 5: Download and print a copy of the IISER Aptitude Test result for future records.

There are several routes to apply for admission to IISERs, including the State and Central Board (SCB), Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY), and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced channels.