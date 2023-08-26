IISER Bhopal Appoints Ex-JNU Professor Gobardhan Das As New Director

Professor Gobardhan Das has been chosen as the next director of the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Bhopal. Professor Das previously served as the chair of the Special Centre for Molecular Medicine at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). He is the institute’s third director since its founding in the year 2008.

Professor Siva Umapathy had previously held the position. Professor Umapathy served in the position from September 2018 to August 22, 2023.

According to a press release published by IISER, Bhopal, Professor Das, who received his Ph.D. in Immunology - Host Pathogen Relationship from the Institute of Microbial Technology in Chandigarh in 1997, was involved with organisations such as the Molecular Immunology Forum and the Guha Research Council.

Professor Das also serves as an associate editor for PlosOne, Mycobacterial Diseases, and Frontiers in Immunology, as well as a reviewer for Blood, J. Exp. Med, J. Biological Chemistry, Cell research, Microbiology Immunology, Microbiology and Immunology, Cancer Research, Gastroenterology, Eur. J. Immunol, PlosPathogens, Cellular Immunology, and Tuberculosis, according to the press release.

Professor Das also serves as an adjunct professor at the Houston Methodist Research Institute in Houston, Texas, and as an Adjunct Professor at Shoochow University in Suzhou, China.

IISER Bhopal is the country’s youngest among the five IISERs. It was founded in 2008 by the Government of India’s Ministry of Education (formerly Ministry of Human Resource and Development). According to reports, the National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2023 places the institute at number 60, while the QS Asia Ranking 2023 places it 281-290.

On the other hand, IISER Bhopal recently released the academic calendar for first Year Bachelor of Science (BS) and Bachelor of Science and Master of Science (BSMS) candidates (Semester 1) 2023-24.

Semester 1 Academic Calendar (2023-24): Important Dates

- Registration for New BS and BSMS Students: August 25 to August 26.

- Orientation Programme to the New Students and Parents: August 27

- Late Date of Registration: September 1

- Classes Commence: August 28

- Last Date of Add/Drop of Course on Shiksha: September 1

- Last date for document submission: September 29

- Mid-Semester SRS: September 18 to September 23

- Mid-Semester Examination: September 24 to October 1.

- SRS: November 6 to November 10.

- Last day of Classes: November 24

- End-Semester Examination: November 28 to December 5

- Make-up Examination: December 6 to December 7.