IIT And IIIT, A Comprehensive Analysis Of Courses, Salaries And Opportunities

When considering IIT and IIIT, the main distinction is that IIT encompasses 23 government institutes offering diverse education in engineering, science, and arts. Conversely, the 25 IIITs specialize in IT and Computer science courses. Of these, 5 IITs are MHRD-funded, while 20 operate with public-private partnerships. Both are prestigious engineering institutions in India, with IITs often holding higher ratings and a vibrant campus ambience.

What is the difference between IIT and IIIT?

IIT (Indian Institutes of Technology):

IIT stands as India’s leading engineering and technology-focused college. The establishment of IITs aimed to foster India’s economic and societal advancement. Each year, undergraduate admissions are determined through the Joint Entrance Examination (IIT JEE), while postgraduate admissions are facilitated through exams like GATE, JMET, JAM, and CEED.

IIIT (Indian Institute of Information Technology):

IIIT stands for Indian Institute of Information Technology. IIIT has gained significant popularity among students. These institutes primarily focus on offering courses in IT and related disciplines. IIIT provides advanced education and training in the realm of Information Technology and Computer Science. To secure admission to any of the 25 IIITs, students need to excel in one of the entrance examinations, which include JEE Mains, NTA, and more.

Salary

IIT boasts the highest package of Rs 1 crore, whereas IIIT’s highest package is Rs 30 LPA. Meanwhile, both IIT and IIIT offer a domestic package of Rs 15 lakhs. Notable recruiters like Amazon, Qualcomm, and Morgan Stanley extend job opportunities to IIT candidates, while IIIT candidates are sought after by Samsung, Walmart, Amazon, and Uber.

IIT and IIIT UG and PG Courses

IIITs primarily specialize in information technology and its related domains, while IITs extend their curriculum to encompass a wider array of technical, scientific, and humanities courses. Take a look at their undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses.

For Undergraduate Courses

IIT

BSc

B.Arch.

B.Des.

B.Tech + M.Tech Dual Degree

B.Sc. + M.Sc. Dual Degree

IIIT

B.Tech

B.Tech + M.Tech Dual Degree

B.Tech + MBA Dual Degree

For Post Graduate Courses

IIT

MTech

MSc

M.Des

MBA

M.Phil.

M.Sc. + PhD Dual Degree

MA (In Some)

IIIT

M.Tech