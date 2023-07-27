IIT Bombay Allows Students to Avail Exit Option in BTech Course in Line With NEP 2020

In a significant move following the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, IIT Bombay has introduced a valuable option for its students. Recognizing the diverse needs and aspirations of its student body, the institute has now established an early leave provision for those facing challenges in completing the full four-year Bachelor of Technology (BTech) curriculum.

Under this new initiative, students who successfully fulfill 60 per cent of the total credit requirements will be eligible to obtain a BSc (engineering) degree in three years. This alternative degree will grant them the opportunity to participate in placement activities as well. The decision aims to support students who might be encountering difficulties in their studies or who are eager to explore alternative paths while still offering them a recognized qualification.

Also read| IIT Bombay Names Main Building After Alumnus & Infosys Co-Founder Nandan Nilekani

Advertisement

According to a report in Times of India, 15 students have already taken use of the early exit option, which is in line with the NEP’s suggestion that educational programmes include numerous entries and exit points. While JEE (Advanced) is used to determine admission to IITs, lateral entry is not currently possible.

If students prefer to leave after the first, second, or third year, the NEP suggests a certificate, diploma, or degree. “Students have to roughly complete 60 per cent of the total credits allotted to the course to get the BSc (engineering) degree," the dean, Avinash Mahajan said.

He added, “We would like the students to complete the course," while attesting that the institute had not anticipated providing an every-year leave option.