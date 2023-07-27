IIT Bombay Names Main Building After Alumnus & Infosys Co-Founder Nandan Nilekani

Indian Institute Of Technology, Bombay (IIT-B) has named its main building after alumnus and Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani. The step is taken to remember his assistance by providing financial aid to the premiere institute. In an official press release, the authorities of the IIT-B confirmed that they have named their main building after Nandan Nilekani. The main building of IIT Bombay will now be known as “Nandan Nilekani Main Building".

The Infosys co founder donated Rs 315 crore to mark his 50 years of association with the premiere technology institute of the country. Nilekani’s association with IIT Bombay began when he enrolled there in 1973 to pursue a Bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering. From 2011 to 2015, he also served on the board of governors of the institution.

On the occasion, a press release was also shared by the authorities which confirmed that the donation will be used to create and support world-class infrastructure, encourage research in cutting-edge engineering and technology fields, and support IIT Bombay’s environment for deep tech startups. It is worth noting that the donation is said as “one of the largest donations made by an alumnus in India".