IIT Bombay Students Ask Management To Utilise Nilekani's Aids For Facilities Upgradation

In the recent ranking by National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2023, Indian Institute Of Technology Bombay has secured fourth position. Despite one of the most demanding colleges in the country, students of IIT Bombay have questioned the facilities of the institutes time and again. Especially after the massive donation of Nandan Nilekani, students from the premiere institutes have asked management to upgrade the facilities for the students.

As reported by NDTV, many students in the IIT Bombay suffers from poor amenities and no one to listen. The report also highlighted that rooms of the institutes are crammed and cramped and lack hygiene. Further the room made for a single student is shared by two students and washing machines does not work. In the report, it is further highlighted that reading rooms are cramped and food is inedible conditions.

Various memes on social media are viral where students and their parents are questioning the amenities of the institutions. A Twitterati shared “Thanks Nandan. My son is studying there. This is the second year hostel meme on the net."

Another user also mentioned the condition of the rooms in large “The meme has indeed gone viral. Feel very bad seeing it - this looks similar to the room I stayed in (1989-93) at @iitbombay - except that now there are two students in a room! No place to stand around with the two beds - let alone place for a study table/chair."