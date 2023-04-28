IIT Bombay Students Receive Over 1,500 Job Offers In This Year's Placement, Check Past Trends

Over 1500 job offers were made to students of the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, during the first phase of this year’s placements. The drive saw the participation of nearly 400 recruiters. IIT- B, which is counted among the best engineering colleges in the country has witnessed ups and down in the number of jobs offered in the past five years.

According to an Indian Express report, the job offers remained at similar levels during the first phase of placements in 2017, 2018 and 2018 with 1,114, 1,112, and 1,319 offers respectively. While in 2020, an accurate figure could not be presented due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the next year brought a sudden boom. The institutes saw 1,878 job offers being made to the students in the first phase. For the 2022 placement season, the number has crossed the 1500 mark.

The institute has managed to record good job offer numbers despite a global slowness in the job market and layoffs in many big companies. Of the total offers made this year, which also included 71 international offers, 1,224 have been accepted by candidates. A total of 25 candidates have reportedly received packages of more than Rs 1 crore. The accepted job offers include 63 in foreign locations.

During this placement season, the top recruiters were American Express, Honda Japan, McKinsey & Company, Morgan Stanley, Sprinklr, Reliance, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), Boston Consulting Group, Adani and Tata, reports add.

Apart from the jobs being offered, the average salary has also witnessed a rise over the past five years. Looking at the data shared, the average salary of the placement season in 2017 was Rs 11.41 lakh per annum (approximately). It then went up to Rs 18.5 lakh per annum (approximately) in 2018. By 2019, it crossed the 20-lakh mark and stood at Rs 20.34 lakh per annum (approximately). In 2020, there was a slight decline – taking the average salary to Rs 18.40 lakh per annum (approximately) which could have been due to COVID-19. By 2021, the average salary at IIT Bombay elevated and touched Rs 22.7 lakh per annum (approximately). The figures for this year’s average salary haven’t been released yet.

