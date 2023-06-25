IIT Bombay To Begin Construction Of Hostels Under Alumni's Funded Project Evergreen

As reported by IIT Bombay, the complex will consist of 3 hostels complex with 1100 rooms. These hostels are named as Hostel 7 and 8 with a women hostel numbered 21. This women hostel complex will be constructed on the erstwhile ground of hostel 8. The development is taken in the backdrop of increasing number of students. The yet to be build complex will provide students with modern rooms, spacious courtyard, ergonomically designed study rooms, dining areas and other facilities.

Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay will begin construction of hostels in its campus in the coming weeks. The project is known as ‘Project Evergreen’ and is funded by alumni’s of the premiere institute. On June 24, the management of the institute inaugurated the project via a ceremony. For the construction, IIT Bombay has partnered with IIT Bombay Alumni Association and IIT Bombay Heritage Foundation based in USA. The partnership will aid the technology institution to build, develop and design the hostel complex.

During the inauguration, team IIT Bombay cited the data that in the last two decades, the number of students have drastically increased from 3000 to 13,000 plus candidates. Thus the management claims to transform the lives of the student studying in the institute. In its press release the institute said “this is the first of its kind project wherein alumni of IIT Bombay will seek to raise Rs. 120-135 crore and take the lead roles in project planning and implementation. The new hostel complex will come up in the old location of H8. It will be close to Powai Lake, which has been one of the key features of H7. In addition to wings for male students, it will also have a wing for accommodating the growing number of women students at IIT Bombay."

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Subhasis Chaudhuri, Director IIT Bombay said, “Students are the essence of all academic institutions. IIT Bombay has been recognized as an ‘Institution of Eminence,’ owing to the hard work put in by the best and brightest of the country. We strive to provide world-class learning as well as living atmosphere to our students. We are grateful to our alumni for taking the stewardship role in building the new hostel complex which is the need of the hour. IIT Bombay sincerely thanks IITBHF and IITBAA for the roles that they have played over the years in various initiatives of the Institute".