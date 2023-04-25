IIT Delhi Develops 'MechAnalyzer' To Build Machines And Robotic Devices

An MoU was signed between FITT at IIT Delhi and SVR InfoTech, a Pune-based IT firm, for the exclusive authorised sale and technology support for indigenously developed software called ‘MechAnalyzer’ in the Indian and international markets. The MoU was signed by Dr. Anil Wali, MD, FITT, and Shri Viinod Atpadkar, CEO, SVR InfoTech, in the presence of Prof. S.K. Saha.

The software developed MechAnalyzer (MA) will help engineering college students to learn the concepts of mechanisms and to build suitable machines and robotic devices. The software has features of animation for understanding the motions of mechanisms like 4/5/6-bar linkages, cams, gears, to engage students in learning concepts including inversions, among other things The graphics are deliberately designed to grab the attention of students and ensure a comprehensive understanding of the subject.

External interns who worked in the Mechatronics Lab of IIT Delhi as well as virtually under the mentorship of Prof. S.K. Saha, professor in the Mechanical Engineering Department, IIT Delhi, and Mr. Rajeevlochana Chittawadigi, faculty at Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Bengaluru, played a key role in the development of the software. Prof. S.K. Saha, Mechanical Engineering Department, IIT Delhi said “The impetus towards signing for MechAnalyzer software after the signing of RoboAnalyzer software in 2022 is a strong indicator of the faith of the industry in indigenous software development."

Advertisement

“The initiative between IIT Delhi and SVR InfoTech is crucial as mechanism design is essential for automation-related machinery as well," Mr. Viinod Atpadkar, CEO, SVR InfoTech, said. Numerous technical experts, various national and international users, and readers of the papers on the software have all praised the software’s features. Many of these features are available on the website- www.mechanalyzer.com

Know More About MechAnalyzer

MechAnalyzer is a free software developed to simulate and analyze the mechanisms that are already preloaded in it, hence, reducing the time and effort required to get started with it. The software has been developed in C# and uses OpenGL/OpenTK for visualization. The team is constantly working to improve MechAnalyzer by adding more modules and making it more effective to use and learn.

Advertisement

Read all the Latest Education News here