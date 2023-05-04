IIT Delhi Establishes Bhandari-Sankhla Chair To Promote Research In The Area Of Clean Energy

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has set up the Bhandari-Sankhla Chair in the subject of clean energy. Sandeep Bhandari, an IIT Delhi alumni from the 1994 batch, is the person behind this initiative. Bhandari established the chair in order to foster quality and leadership in clean energy education, research, and development. The chair will promote research in the areas of environmentally conscious green hydrogen generation, the development of hydrogen infrastructure, and carbon dioxide management technology, according to the press release.

In response to the setting up of the chair, Bhandari stated that it was an honour to collaborate with the institute that had a significant influence on his life. He continued, “It’s also an honour to dedicate this chair to my Nani (maternal grandmother), who has been a true inspiration to me from early childhood, and my parents, who have always sparked a joy of learning sciences."

Advertisement

He emphasised the desire for the chair to help create a more sustainable and clean environment while dedicating it to his parents and his maternal grandmother. Bhandari is a close observer of all the research and development taking place at IIT Delhi and believes that the university can be a leader in this area of clean energy

The shift to sustainable energy is critical for the world, and Bhandari contends that India has tremendous potential to lead this change to minimise our carbon footprints. A significant economic opportunity for the nation may also arise from this transformation.

In the meantime, IIT Delhi’s FITT and Pune-based SVR InfoTech signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the exclusive authorised selling and technical support of domestically produced software called “MechAnalyzer" in the Indian and global markets.

Students in engineering colleges will benefit from the MechAnalyzer (MA) as they study mechanisms and construct useful machines and robotic gadgets. The software has animation elements for comprehending the motions of systems like 4/5/6-bar linkages, cams, and gears as well as other features to get students interested in studying concepts like inversions.

Read all the Latest Education News here