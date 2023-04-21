IIT Delhi Establishes Chair to Support Teaching, R&D in the Area of Fibrous Air Filters

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Venus Safety and Health Private Limited, under which the “Venus Chair" has been established.

This endowed chair established at IIT Delhi will promote excellence and leadership in teaching and research & development in the area of fibrous air filters at the institute. Venus Safety and Health Private Limited is based in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Fibrous air filters are used to remove airborne particles and the products made from them include particulate filtering masks, respirators, air purifiers, HVAC filters, HEPA filters, ULPA filters, engine intake air filters, cabin air filters, compressed air filters, steam air filters, and bag filters, to name a few.

Venus Safety and Health Private Limited is a global manufacturer of personal protective equipment. The managing director of the company, Mahesh Kudav, is helping IIT Delhi in exercising robust research and development in the direction of fibrous air filters.

Mahesh Kudav said, “Fibrous air filters are one of the key business segments of Venus Safety & Health Pvt. Ltd. Through ingenious use of research and technology, the company has delivered premier air filter products. By establishing the Venus Chair at IIT Delhi, the company wishes to support teaching, research and development activities and facilitate a deeper collaboration in the area of fibrous air filters."

Meanwhile, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi students staged a protest on campus against a hike in mess fees, following which the administration formed a joint committee to address the issue. The protesting students alleged that the mess fee has been hiked from Rs 25,000 to Rs 40,000 per semester. They claimed the mess fees at IIT Delhi were the highest among the IITs in the country. The institute has decided to form panel to address the issue. This joint committee will work on finding ways towards reducing the mess fee.

