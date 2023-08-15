IIT Delhi Hosts Seminar on Medical Technology and Healthcare Ecosystem at Upcoming Jhajjar Campus

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi hosted a seminar on medical technology and the healthcare ecosystem on August 14 at the upcoming campus in Jhajjar. The seminar featured four panels, each exploring crucial aspects to fortify the med-tech and healthcare ecosystem at the IIT Delhi Jhajjar campus. The institute along with AIIMS New Delhi are further planning to commence a joint PhD programme soon.

The seminar was graced by Niti Aayog member for health, VK Paul, and V Srinivas, Director General of the National Centre for Good Governance. Joining the event as guests of honour will be Upendra Kumar Singh, Director General (Life Sciences) of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), and M Srinivas, Director of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Advertisement

The first panel, comprising eminent experts including SVS Deo and Sameer Bakhshi from AIIMS Delhi, Sujata Mohanty from AIIMS Delhi’s stem cell facility, and Prashant Kumar from Karkinos Healthcare, will delve into the intriguing topic of ‘Patient-Specific Drug Development for Cancer Treatment.’