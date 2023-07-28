IIT Delhi Receives 'GATI Achiever' From DST For Promoting Women In STEM

The Department Of Science and Technology (DST) has recognised Indian Institute Of Technology, Delhi with the title of ‘GATI Achiever’ for the Gender Advancement for Transforming Institutions (GATI). The recognition is given to the institute for its unwavering commitment and efforts to promote gender equity in STEM. The GATI programme acknowledges IIT Delhi’s contributions in enhancing women’s participation and career advancement in STEM education and research.

In the press release, IIT Delhi has shared some of the activities that the institute undertook to increase women’s participation. The institute has conducted an extensive self-assessment and meaningful action plans to address the gender gap and barriers women face in STEM. The Institute informs that they are promoting hiring and retention of women faculty at the department level, gender sensitisation workshops, and family-friendly policies are adopted. Further, the institute claims that they are trying to build accessible infrastructure to pave the way for a more diverse and equitable campus.

Prof. Angelie Multani, Dean, Diversity and Inclusion, IIT Delhi, expressing gratitude, said, “IIT Delhi is spearheading various initiatives to increase the representation of women and other marginalised categories among its students and faculty members. This award reaffirms our commitment to fostering an inclusive environment where diversity is celebrated and all voices are heard".

Advertisement

About GATI