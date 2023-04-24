IIT Delhi Recruitment 2023: 66 Vacant Posts For Non-Academic Staff, Know Last Date To Apply

The Indian Institute of Technology ( IIT), Delhi, is inviting online applications for 66 non-academic staff. The last date to apply is May 12, and interested candidates can apply from the official website of the institution—home.iitd.ac.in. A total number of 62 posts are in the technical, 3 vacant posts are in the hospitality category and one post is for the medical officer ( psychiatry). Candidates are advised to read the official notification carefully to know about the eligibility criteria before applying for the posts.

IIT DELHI Recruitment 2023: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of IIT Delhi—https://home.iitd.ac.in/

Step 2: Click on the ‘Apply Online link.

Step 3: Register yourself by filling in your basic details.

Step 4: Log in to your application form.

Step 5: Fill in the required details to complete the application form.

Step 6: Upload the necessary documents.

Step 7: Pay the application fee.

Step 8: Download and save the application form.

Candidates should note that, once they have submitted the applications, they cannot be altered or resubmitted under any circumstances. Therefore, you are advised to keep all the details ready before you start filling out the application form. As per the official notification, candidates are advised to use the Mozilla Firefox browser for filling out the online application form.

Applicants applying under the reserved category need to submit supporting documents as well, if not, their application will be rejected.

The number of vacancies for the post of Technical Assistant is 30 whereas for Junior Technical Officer and Technical Officer is 18 and 14 respectively. Meanwhile, in the hospitality category, there is a total vacancy of three posts of Junior Superintendent. One post of Medical Officer ( Psychiatry) is also vacant.

The application fee for Group A posts is Rs 500 whereas for Group B and C is Rs 200. The application will not be considered submitted unless the application fee is paid.

Candidates will be allowed to appear in the written and skill test provisionally. The selection will be done based on the verification of documents and the fulfilment of the eligibility criteria as mentioned in the notification.

