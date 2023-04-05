IIT Delhi, Samsung Collaborates to Launch 'Solve for Tomorrow' Competition, Winners to Get Rs 1.5 Crore

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer (FITT) has commenced the second season of the national innovation competition “Solve for Tomorrow" in collaboration with the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY’s) startup hub and Samsung India. The application process began on April 4 and will conclude on May 31.

Participants in the programme must be between the ages of 16 and 22 and must submit their creative, technologically advanced ideas that would significantly enhance the quality of life for others. The ideas must fall into one of four categories: education and learning, environment and sustainability, health and wellness, and diversity and inclusion, as per the official notice. Applicants can submit their applications for the contest online at samsung.com.

The top 30 teams/ individuals will be guided and trained by Samsung’s partners, the FITT at IIT Delhi and MeitY startup hub to help participants refine their concepts. Additionally, they will receive Rs 20,000 each to use towards the development of their early prototypes before pitching their concepts to a panel of Samsung employees as well as professionals from FITT, IIT Delhi, and MeitY Startup Hub.

The top 10 teams will be chosen by this jury to compete in the finals. The top three teams will receive Rs 1.5 crore to execute their ideas, while the remaining participants who place in the top 30 and top 10 will receive rewards throughout the programme.

Prof Rangan Banerjee, Director, of IIT Delhi said, “We are happy to partner with Samsung to enable young innovators to convert their ideas into solutions for real world problems through the ‘Solve for Tomorrow’ competition."

“The coming together of Samsung, IIT Delhi and MeitY Startup Hub for the Solve for Tomorrow program is a very positive move that will work towards realizing our vision," stated Alkesh Kumar Sharma.

