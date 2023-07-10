Trends :School Closure NewsNEST 2023 Result Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th Result
Home » education-career » IIT-Delhi Student Dies By Suicide In Hostel: Police

IIT-Delhi Student Dies By Suicide In Hostel: Police

Ayush Ashna, a 20 year old B.Tech student at IIT Delhi allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in his Udaigiri Hostel room, police said on Sunday

Advertisement

Published By: Suramya Sunilraj

PTI

Last Updated: July 10, 2023, 14:14 IST

New Delhi, India

The police arrived at the hostel after a call was received at the Kishangarh police station (Representative Image)
The police arrived at the hostel after a call was received at the Kishangarh police station (Representative Image)

A 20-year-old B.Tech student at IIT Delhi allegedly committed suicide by hanging at his hostel room, police said on Sunday. Ayush Ashna had just appeared in his final-year exams, they said. Police said they did not find any suicide note but suspect no foul play.

The police arrived at the hostel after a call was received at the Kishangarh police station, which falls under the jurisdiction of southwest Delhi.

The room was locked from inside and it was opened in front of his family, a senior police officer said. The student committed suicide in his room at the Udaigiri Hostel using a nylon rope, he said.

top videos
  • Jawan Prevue: Plot & Character Details You Might Have Missed In Shah Rukh Khan's Film Teaser
  • OMG2 Teaser Out | Priyanka Never Backed Out Of Jee Le Zaraa? | Rashmika Follows Vicky's Footsteps
  • Rikkie Valerie Kollé Scripts History, Becomes First-Ever Transgender Woman To Win Miss Netherlands
  • Lee Pace & Laura Birn On Kubbra Sait-Nimrat Kaur's Roles On The Show, Foundation 2 & India-EXCLUSIVE
  • Barbie Vs Oppenheimer On July 21 Has Twitter In A Meltdown; Fans Remember Epic Bollywood Face-Offs

    • “The crime investigation team was called at the spot. Nothing suspicious was found and inquest proceedings are under process," he said.

    If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    first published: July 10, 2023, 14:14 IST
    last updated: July 10, 2023, 14:14 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App