Bhupesh Chaudhary, originally from Panipat, Haryana, relocated to Delhi after completing his Class 12. In Delhi, he pursued a B.Tech degree from Indraprastha University and subsequently worked for 2 years in the field of Telecom Research at CDoT. Following a small break, he pursued an MBA from IIT Delhi, which marked a turning point in his career. Despite being an average student in school, his life took a positive trajectory from that point onward.

While pursuing his MBA at IIT Delhi, Bhupesh found that most of his peers were inclined towards careers in marketing or financial consultancy, and he initially had similar aspirations. However, an influential professor suggested a sales profile for him, setting him apart as the sole student with such a focus. Despite this, Bhupesh remained determined to work in the IT field. Eventually, he secured a campus placement at IBM and went on to work in cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai and Gurugram, gaining valuable experience in the industry.

Advertisement

Following his tenure at IBM, Bhupesh pursued a consulting role at PwC, where he worked for a year and a half. During this period, he travelled to various cities including Pune and Mumbai. Meanwhile, societal pressures to get married also weighed on him. However, after six to eight years in the consulting field, Bhupesh began to feel a sense of monotony. Although his position and salary were advancing, the nature of the work remained stagnant. He had a comfortable life with a predictable 9-to-5 job, working five days a week, but he realised there was limited potential for personal and professional growth.

At the age of 29, Bhupesh Chaudhary took his first attempt at the UPSC exam and felt a boost in confidence after successfully clearing the prelims. Determined to improve, he made a firm decision to work harder in his next attempt. He recalls that his dedication to preparing for the UPSC exam surpassed even his studiousness during his academic years.