IIT Gandhinagar to Host Online JEE Open House Tomorrow, Launches BTech in Artificial Intelligence

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Gandhinagar will conduct a virtual JEE Open House tomorrow, June 21 for IIT aspirants who have cleared JEE Advanced 2023. The open house will include sessions with the director, deans of academic and student affairs, heads of counselling, and career development services.

Students and their families can interact with the faculty, students, and alumni of IIT Gandhinagar virtually. “Students will be able to learn about the ethos of the institute, the vision, and the structure of its innovative academic programmes including double major and dual degree programmes, liberal policy for branch or programme change, scholarships, and financial support," the IIT said.

Further, the session would also focus on opportunities for UG research, international internship, on-campus employment, future career development and entrepreneurship, as well as student life on campus and several extra-curricular initiatives like a new state–of–the–art sports infrastructure and arts activities. “The prospective students will be in a position to make an informed choice in selecting their branches and institution after attending this session," the institute added.