IIT Graduate Uma Harathi, The Daughter Of An IPS, Gets AIR 3 In UPSC

N Uma Harathi, who achieved the third position in the UPSC civil services examination 2022, attributed her success to her father, who is a policeman. Harathi’s father, IPS N Venkateshwarlu, currently serves as the Superintendent of Police in Telangana’s Narayanpet district. Harathi, a graduate of IIT Hyderabad with a B.Tech degree, cleared the exam on her fifth attempt, selecting anthropology as her optional subject.

When asked by the media about the source of her motivation to prepare for the civil services, she emphatically credited her father, stating, “My father was the sole reason, completely and unequivocally."

Harathi acknowledged the significance of her family and friends as a strong support system that played a vital role in helping her succeed in the highly competitive examination. Although she had hoped for a respectable rank, she never anticipated securing the remarkable third position.

Advertisement

Harathi emphasised the crucial role her family’s support played throughout the challenging preparation for the exam. She said that regardless of gender, family support is essential in achieving one’s goals. While information and study materials are readily available online, emotional support and family encouragement are invaluable and not easily accessible.

When asked about individuals who may feel disheartened and contemplate extreme measures like suicide due to failures, Harathi advised young people not to lose motivation. Drawing from her own experiences, she shared that she had encountered numerous setbacks during her five-year preparation journey.

In a message directed towards parents of aspiring civil servants, she urged them to trust in their children’s abilities and support them in pursuing their dreams without any doubt. Uma Harathi holds a keen interest in education and women’s empowerment.

Harathi’s father also expressed his pride at his daughter’s remarkable accomplishment, stating that she has brought great honour to the Narayanpet district. Venkateshwarlu commented that her achievement was not a mere coincidence, but the outcome of well-planned efforts she had dedicated herself to, supported by the family over the past decade. He advised students to prioritise their studies and avoid wasting time on unnecessary distractions.

A total of 933 candidates, consisting of 613 men and 320 women, have successfully cleared the civil services examination 2022, as announced by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) last week.