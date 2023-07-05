Trends :AP SSC SupplementaryIndia Result 2023Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th Result
IIT Guwahati Launches Data Science And AI Course, JEE Score Not Required

This programme provides multiple entry and exit options.

Curated By: Education and Careers Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: July 05, 2023, 14:56 IST

Delhi, India

The last date to apply for the course is July 19.
An online program in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence for the Bachelor of Science (Hons) degree program has been launched by the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati. Interested candidates can apply directly on the website https://www.iitg.ac.in/acad/academic_prog.php to get enrolled in this program. The last date to apply for the Data Science and Artificial Intelligence program is July 19, as per the details mentioned on the official website.

Eligibility Criteria

There is no upper age limit, as anyone can apply who had mathematics as a subject in Class 12 in any stream, be it Science, humanities, or Commerce. The only criterion is to have Mathematics in your high school.

Course Details

This program provides multiple entry and exit options. Applicants have the liberty to leave the course. If they exit after one year, they will be provided with an Advance Certificate as a part of the curriculum. If a student opts out after the second year, they will get a diploma for the course. A BSc degree will be given to those students who complete three years of the course, and those who complete the four-year course will get a BSc (Hons) degree. The complete course material has been designed by the faculty of IIT Guwahati and other experts in the respective fields.

Admission Procedure

As mentioned on the website, a JEE Main score is not required, but the eligible and registered candidate for JEE Advance will get direct admission, and other applicants are required to complete an online course and will get entry based on their scores. One big benefit of this course is that students have a total of 8 years to complete it, and it will be in online mode.

Course Fee

The total tuition fee for BSc (H) for four years is Rs 3,49,000.

    • Placements and Internships Details

    Students will be getting experience and exposure in the form of an internship for a particular time, as mentioned in the curriculum of the program for BSc (H) in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science. The institute will also provide campus placements for interested students.

    first published: July 05, 2023, 14:56 IST
    last updated: July 05, 2023, 14:56 IST
