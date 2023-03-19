IIT Guwahati to Declare JAM 2023 Results on March 22, Know how to Check Score

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is all set to release the results of the Joint Admissions Test for Masters (JAM) exam 2023 next week. The highly anticipated results are scheduled to be released on March 22, as per the latest update provided by IIT Guwahati. Candidates who appeared for the exam on February 12 can check their results on the official website-jam.iitg.ac.in.

JAM 2023 Results: How to Download

Step 1: Go to the official website of IIT JAM-jam.iitg.ac.in

Advertisement

Step 2: You will see the IIT JAM 2023 Result link on the screen. Click on this and wait to be redirected.

Step 3: Once you are redirected to the new login page, key in your required credentials such as enrollment number, and date of birth.

Step 4: The IIT JAM 2023 Result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the Result and take a printout of the same for future use.

Step 6: Before the results are released, candidates can log in to the Candidate Portal to view their responses, question paper and the final answer keys for all subjects.

The response sheets for the Joint Admissions Test for Masters 2023 were released on February 20, while the provisional answer keys were made available on February 23. The final answer key was released recently on March 17.

Online application for admission will begin on April 11 and go on till April 25, according to the official schedule.

Advertisement

The JAM 2023 exam was conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for seven different subjects, including biotechnology, chemistry, economics, geology, mathematical statistics, mathematics, and physics. The JAM 2023 Scores will be used for admissions to over 2300 seats by various Centrally Funded Technical Institutes.

This includes the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Defence Institute Of Advanced Technology (DIAT), Industrial Incubation Of Entrepreneurship And Skill Training Federation (IIEST), Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER) Pune and Bhopal, Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy, Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR), and Sant Longowal Institute of Engineering & Technology (SLIET).

Read all the Latest Education News here