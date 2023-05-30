IIT Hyderabad Launches Btech In CSE For Humanities, Social Science Students

The Indian Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad, has launched a programme that allows students from humanities and social science backgrounds to pursue computer science engineering for the first time in the country. This initiative aims to admit students who have completed their 12th grade in humanities and social sciences, as long as they have achieved high scores in Mathematics.

IIT Hyderabad has announced that students who have scored high marks in their 12th-grade exams will be considered for admission to a dual degree programme. This programme encompasses a B.Tech in Computer Science course as well as a Master of Science by Research in Computational Natural Science (CNS) course.

To meet the requirements for the CNS programme, students need to have achieved a minimum score of 90% in mathematics, physics, and chemistry. As for the CHS program, a minimum qualifying score of 85% in mathematics is necessary, and students should have completed one of the following subjects: history, political science, geography, economics, English elective, or sociology.

Students will be selected based on their performance in the board examinations and an interview. It is important to emphasise that a mathematics course with a standard curriculum, including calculus, is mandatory. Mathematics courses specifically focused on business or commerce will not be taken into consideration.

Professor PJ Narayan, the director of IIT Hyderabad, emphasises that graduates in computer science or computing play a significant role in developing systems and tools that are accessible to individuals without technical expertise. Therefore, it is crucial to prioritize the broader human perspective when designing these systems. Understanding how individuals and society interact with these systems is essential for technology students. By integrating computer science methodologies and tools into the study of humanities and social sciences, scholars in the human sciences field will acquire the necessary skills to effectively work, innovate, and create computer science tools at an advanced level.

Earlier, the Indian Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad introduced a comprehensive BTech program in Artificial Intelligence (AI). This initiative positioned the institute as the first educational institution in India to offer such a complete BTech program in AI. Globally, it is likely the third institute to do so, following Carnegie Mellon University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), both located in the United States.