IIT JAM 2023 Application Form Correction Process Begins, Scorecard to Release on April 3

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, has started the application correction process for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM). Candidates may log in to their ID on the official registration portal at jam.iitg.ac.in to make the correction. “Candidates who wish to change their application data can log in to the portal and may do so on or before April 03, 2023," reads the official website.

The IIT JAM 2023 results were declared on March 21, a day prior to the scheduled date. Candidates who haven’t downloaded their results yet can do so from the official website via the JOAPS/candidate portal. The entrance exam was conducted on February 12 in two shifts. The scorecard will be released on April 3 following which the admission process will begin. The admission process for various courses through the exam is slated to be conducted between April 11 and April 25.

IIT JAM 2023: How to Edit Application Form

Step 1: Go to IIT JAM official website

Step 2: On the main page click on the JOAPS portal.

Step 3: Then, login in using enrollment ID or registration number and password.

Step 4: Select the fields that need to be edited or changed.

Step 5: Check the application and submit the final form.

Step 6: Keep a copy of the confirmation page.

It is to be noted that the status of the application and defects marked in the form will be intimated to the candidate via e-mail and/or SMS. “Failing to rectify the defects within the stipulated time can lead to the application being rejected and no further communication will be entertained in this regard," reads the IIT JAM information brochure.

Candidates who qualify in the IIT JAM exam can get admission to more than 3,000 seats in several institutes across the country. The Joint Admission Test for master’s courses can be used for students seeking admissions to over 2,300 seats by numerous Centrally Funded Technical Institute (CFTIs) including NITs, IISc, IISER Pune, IISER Bhopal, IIPE, DIAT, IIEST, JNCASR, SLIET.

