IIT JAM 2023 Scorecards Out at jam.iitg.ac.in, Check Steps to Download

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati has issued the scorecards of the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2023 today, April 3. Students will be able to download their scorecards through the official website at jam.iitg.ac.in. The result of the Joint Admission Test was declared last month. The detailed scorecard, which is used for admission and/or other purposes is now being published by the Institute.

To view the IIT JAM scorecards, candidates will have to log in using their e-mail ID, enrolment ID, or registration number and password. A total of 68,274 candidates had registered for the IIT JAM 2023 exam, out of which 54,714 appeared for it. Once the Joint Admission Test for Masters is released, candidates can apply for admission online between April 11 and April 25.

IIT JAM 2023 Scorecard: How to download

Advertisement

Step 1: Go to the IIT JAM website at jam.iitg.ac.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the link provided for the IIT JAM scorecard on the homepage.

Step 3: On the new window, enter the login credentials and click on submit.

Step 4: The IIT JAM 2023 scorecard will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Save and download the IIT JAM scorecard.

Step 6: Take a hard copy of the scorecard for future reference.

The Joint Admission Test for Masters was held on February 12 and the result was announced on March 21. IIT Guwahati had scheduled to release the IIT JAM result on March 22, but the link was activated a day before.

The JAM 2023 exam was held for seven subjects, which include - Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Chemistry (CY), Biotechnology (BT), Mathematical Statistics (MS), Physics (PH), and Mathematics (MA). The entrance exam is held for students seeking admission to more than 3,000 seats in various postgraduate (PG) programmes at IITs. Apart from IITs, there are more than 2,300 seats at various Centrally-Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), such as NITs, IIEST, IISER Pune, IISER Bhopal, IIPE, IISc, DIAT, JNCASR, SLIET that will be filled via JAM 2023.

Read all the Latest Education News here