IIT JAM 2023 Third Admission List Released At jam.iitg.ac.in, How To Download

Candidates who applied for the IIT JAM 2023 counselling will be able to check the admission list on the official website — jam.iitg.ac.in.

Curated By: Sheen Kachroo

News18.com

Last Updated: June 27, 2023, 11:53 IST

New Delhi, India

The deadline for the third admission process is June 29, 2023.(Representative image)
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati has released the third admission list of the IIT Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2023 counselling today, June 27. Candidates who applied for the IIT JAM 2023 counselling will be able to check the admission list on the official website — jam.iitg.ac.in. The deadline for the third admission process is June 29, 2023. The fourth IIT JAM admission list will be declared on July 7. Candidates will be allowed to pay the fee for it till July 10.

IIT JAM Counselling 2023: Steps to check third admission list

Step 1: Go to the official website at jam.iitg.ac.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the “JOAPS 2023: Candidate portal" link, when the list is out.

Step 3: On the new page, a login tab will appear. Enter the registered e-mail ID or enrolment ID or registration number, and JOAPS password on the portal. Then click ‘submit’.

Step 4: The first admission list for IIT JAM counselling will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check all the details and download the list.

Step 6: Save a copy of the IIT JAM admission list for counselling process.

IIT JAM 2023: Counselling fee

Candidates from the General, Other Backward Classes-Non Creamy Layer (OBC-NCL) and Economically Backward Section (EWS) will pay Rs 10,000 for the IIT JAM 2023 counselling. While, the SC, ST and PwD category students have to pay Rs 5,000.

    • The Joint Admission test for Masters is an entrance exam conducted every year for students seeking admission into Master of Science and other post-graduate science courses at Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and National Institutes of Technology (NITs).

    JAM 2023 is a Computer Based Test (CBT) which is conducted in seven subjects- Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematical Statistics (MS), Mathematics (MA), Physics (PH). The entrance exam was conducted on February 12 this year. IIT Guwahati is administering the IIT JAM Counselling 2023 to facilitate admissions to 90 postgraduate programs at 21 IITs, comprising over 3,000 seats. IIT JAM 2023 is an entrance examination conducted by Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) for admission to various postgraduate courses such as MSc, MSc (Tech), MS (R), Joint MSc-PhD, MSc-MTech Dual Degree, and MSc-PhD Dual Degree.

    first published: June 27, 2023, 11:53 IST
    last updated: June 27, 2023, 11:53 IST
