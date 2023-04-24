Trends :AP Board Inter ResultUP Board Result 2023Manabadi Inter ResultJEE Main 2023Karnataka 2nd PUC Result
IIT Kanpur, C3iHub Collaborates To Launch Cybersecurity Skilling Programme

The cybersecurity skill-building programme is entirely online and provides students with both theoretical knowledge and hands-on experience

Curated By: Suramya Sunilraj

News18.com

Last Updated: April 24, 2023, 17:24 IST

New Delhi, India

Candidates from SC/ST will be able to enrol in the programme free of cost (Representative Image)
A cybersecurity skill-building programme is all set to be introduced on April 26 by the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IITK), through its cybersecurity Technology and Innovation Hub, C3iHub. Vijay Sampla, Chairperson of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes will be present as the Chief Guest of the programme launch. Under the NM-ICPS Mission, the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, supports the Cybersecurity Skilling Programme. The implementation partners include the C3iHub-incubated startup’s, Threat Guardians Pvt Ltd. and Workers Union Support.

By giving students a deeper understanding of the technical fundamentals of cyberspace and cyber issues, introducing real-time cybersecurity techniques and methods, and concentrating on the models, tools, and techniques for enforcing security, this programme aims to prepare students for the expanding field of cyberspace and security.

Students, professionals, and anyone else interested in learning about cybersecurity may take advantage of the two-month-long Cybersecurity Skilling Programme to increase their knowledge and competence in a constantly evolving sector. Candidates from SC/ST will be able to enrol in the programme free of cost.

“The launch of this Cybersecurity Skilling Program on April 26 in the presence of Shri Vijay Sampla, Chairperson of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes, will pave the way for an immersive learning experience for students, professionals and enthusiasts," said Prof. Manindra Agrawal, Project Director at C3iHub, IIT Kanpur.

The programme delves into the most important factors outside of technology that influence the playing field on which cybersecurity issues emerge and are managed. System security, malware analysis, network security, cryptography, and IoT security are all covered in the course.

The Cybersecurity Skilling Programme is available to students nationwide due to its online format. The course lasts for 8 weeks (6 hours per week) and consists of live lectures, online homework, and practical training. Learners will obtain a certificate from C3iHub after completing the course, which will enhance their resumes.

“We’ve tried to cover the crucial aspects of cybersecurity comprehensively in the program, and are hopeful that it will help build a robust workforce," Agrawal added

first published: April 24, 2023, 17:24 IST
last updated: April 24, 2023, 17:24 IST
