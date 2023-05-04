IIT Kanpur Collaborates With Lohum To Advance Sustainability Of Lithium-Ion Batteries, Offer Fellowship To PhD Students

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur and Lohum Cleantech have formed a partnership of strategic importance for R&D collaboration in sustainability and other key areas. The collaboration seeks to achieve common objectives of EV battery carbon footprint reduction and speeding up India’s current energy transformation.

As part of the collaboration, Professor Kanwar Singh Nalwa from the Department of Sustainable Energy Engineering at IIT Kanpur will be in charge of the group working with Lohum on projects aimed at improving testing methods for lithium-ion batteries and methods for assessing the quality of the raw materials used in batteries. The initiatives planned as part of the partnership will contribute to the creation of vital technologies for assuring the safety and durability of batteries.

This collaboration, according to Professor Kanwar Singh Nalwa, is a crucial step towards advancing sustainable energy and the circular economy in India. Nalwa added that it improves the ecosystem of industry-academic ties that the Indian government has been working to promote.

Lohum will also sponsor R&D labs at IIT Kanpur, grant a research fellowship to PhD students, support the IITK Motorsports team, and assist IITK in commercialising research outputs.

Prof. Abhay Karandikar, Director of IIT Kanpur stated that the collaboration is anticipated to assist the institution in enhancing the sustainability of lithium-ion batteries through shared research and development initiatives,

“This adds up to IIT Kanpur’s relentless efforts in creating an R&D ecosystem aligned more towards a sustainable future. The partnership also bears testimony to a flourishing academia-industry partnership in attaining shared goals," Karandikar added

A statement from Rajat Verma, CEO of Lohum Cleantech and an IIT Kanpur alumnus read, “The collaboration will help us develop innovative and sustainable solutions for the battery industry, which is critical to the growth of EVs in the country."

With time, it is anticipated that the collaboration’s scope will expand even more as Lohum and IITK look into opportunities to work together on other significant projects, which could include government initiatives.

