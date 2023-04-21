IIT Kanpur Introduces e-Masters Degree in Quantitative Finance and Risk Management

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has introduced the third batch of its e-Masters degree in quantitative finance and risk management. This course will help budding traders, commodity market specialists, and finance enthusiasts to create a valuable impact in alternative investment segments, with the proper amalgamation of theory and practice.

Professionals interested in pursuing master’s degrees in quantitative finance and risk management can specialize in the evolving domains of finance like managing finance treasury models by using top-notch technologies. The curriculum of the course is designed to meet the demands of the job market and has the capability to make a difference.

This course is exclusively offered by IIT- Kanpur and includes ten modules starting from the basics of economics, complex derivatives, extensive data analysis, treasury, and credit risk management, to name a few. It will also provide exposure to quantitative modeling and theory based on specialized modules in R, Python, machine learning, and blockchain in finance.

The course comes with an executive-friendly and flexible format for professionals. Students can complete their e-master degree in quantitative finance and risk management anywhere between 1-3 years. The course includes IIT Kanpur campus visits, mentorship, and career support. This will be the third batch of quantitative finance and risk management, after completing the first two batches. The application window will be open till May 12. Professionals signing up for the degree will be agile in navigating through the fintech revolution, and gain multifold expertise to shape and build the country’s economic future.

Apart from the quantitative finance and risk management course, IIT Kanpur has introduced other courses as well. The prestigious technology institution is inviting applications for e-masters degree programmes in economics and finance in business, economics, finance and data analysis, economics, finance, and public policy, financial technology and management, data science and business analytics, communication systems, sustainable construction practices, and project management.

These courses can be applied without compulsory GATE scores and can be pursued part-time as well. These e-masters degree programs were launched in 2021 to address the talent gap in core areas of communication systems, fintech, business finance, public policy, data science, analytics, construction, cybersecurity, and power regulations.

Prof. Abhay Karandikar, director, IIT Kanpur, says, “The rapid growth of India’s economy and the increasing demand for skilled professionals in various industries has created a talent gap that needs to be addressed. IIT Kanpur’s e-masters degree programs have witnessed terrific participation from working professionals looking to upskill themselves. The first batches of the programs completed the academic requirements within a year itself. These relatively new programs are designed to make the workforce agile and future-ready."

