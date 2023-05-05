IIT Kanpur Introduces e-Masters Program In Data Science And Business Analytics

One of the India’s prestigious engineering institute, IIT Kanpur has launched eMasters course in Data Science and Business Analytics. The course is designed for working professionals or graduates with 2 years or more of work experience. The program aims to leverage data science applications for making smart business decisions. This one-of-a-kind program combines the latest advancements in data science with the practical applications of business analytics, providing professionals with a comprehensive understanding of the field. Applications for the July 2023 intake are open till May 12, 2023.

The IIT Kanpur course is well-researched and included a range of topics, including data mining, machine learning, statistical modeling, big data, and more. The curriculum is taught by a group of experts from cutting-edge domains such as economic sciences, industrial and management engineering, mathematics, and computer science & engineering. Graduates or professionals opting for this program will build skills and expertise to implement in a variety of industries such as technology, finance, healthcare, marketing, and more.

The executive-friendly format offers a flexible approach for professionals to complete the degree in anywhere between 1-3 years. The degree includes IIT Kanpur campus visit, mentorship, and career support. The hands-on learning experience by subject matter experts and incubation support for promising startup initiatives will help professionals navigate this fast-growing field. To learn more about the program and apply, emasters.iitk.ac.in.

The aim to introduce the course is to stay ahead of the competition by leveraging the vast amounts of data available. By combining the power of analytics with their operations and other verticals, companies are able to make informed decisions and solve complex business problems. This is where the importance of data-driven insights and decision-making comes into play, as the global big data market is set for an exponential growth in the coming years. Taking in view of such changing scenario, IIT Kanpur has launched the course to benefit both graduates and working professionals.

