IIT Kanpur Invites Applications For e-Masters Programme In Financial Technology And Management

The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT Kanpur) is currently accepting applications for their eMasters degree programme in Financial Technology and Management for Batch 2. The programmes primary objective is to foster the development of fintech specialists. As stated by IIT Kanpur, the rapid expansion of FinTech is powered by the increased availability of digital platforms, big data, artificial intelligence (AI), and blockchain technology, which are reshaping the traditional finance industry. Applications for Batch 2 are being sought until May 12 after the inaugural batch was successfully enrolled.

The Financial Technology and Management eMasters degree programme has been developed specifically for professionals who aspire to elevate their careers in financial services, technology startups, consulting firms, or any other sector related to finance. The demand for individuals who are highly competent at fusing the most innovative advances in financial technology with conventional concepts of financial management is on the rise as the fintech sector stands on the verge of transition. This shift is opening up new avenues for financial access in industries including banking, payments, insurance, and investments.

The course will cover the implications of technology on the finance and financial services domains and assist professionals in developing their knowledge of creating and overseeing technologically enhanced financial products and services.

The eMasters programme provides professionals with a flexible way to earn the degree in any amount of time, from one to three years, and is touted to be executive-friendly. Candidates who complete the course are expected to excel in a fast-paced, technologically-driven industry.

IIT Kanpur’s press release reads, “The comprehensive curriculum covered in this programme prepares professionals for leadership roles in the industry, covering diverse subjects including financial innovation, digital transformation, data analytics, and risk management."

The course’s high-impact methodology blends online courses, case studies, and real-world projects to provide students with practical experience in creating and running fintech products and services that make use of modern technology.

