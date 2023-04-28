IIT Kanpur Invites Applications For eMasters Programmes in Economics, Finance

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has opened the application window for three eMasters degree programmes which include economics, finance and public policy; economics, finance and data analysis and economics and finance for businesses.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the programmes through the official website, emasters.iitk.ac.in. Applications for the July 2023 batches are open till May 12, 2023.

The flexibility of completing the eMasters degree programs within 1-3 years, makes it a unique and preferred choice for working professionals. Moreover, selection into these programs does not require a GATE score.

The IIT Kanpur eMaster programmes are designed to help professionals build relevant expertise and stay agile in a fast-paced environment. Through these programs, professionals will gain knowledge in developing futuristic public policies, strategic decision-making skills, and gaining business intelligence and decision-making perspectives. The programs are carefully designed by the Department of Economic Sciences in order to provide an in-depth understanding of the domains.

World-class faculty and experts from the forefront of cutting-edge research at IIT Kanpur teach the 60-credit, 12-module industry-focused curriculum. The courses also come with a credits transfer facility where a waiver of up to 60 credits can be transferred for higher education (MTech/PhD) at IIT Kanpur. The weekend-only live interactive classes coupled with self-paced learning are a bonus.

" The programs’ immersive learning format gives professionals access to IIT Kanpur placement cell, incubation cell, and alumni network, leading to successful career advancement and networking experience. Participants also get to visit the IIT Kanpur campus to interact with their fellow peers and the esteemed faculty. Professionals signing up for these programs will stay ahead of the curve than the rest, while gaining an extra edge for a fruitful career," stated IIT Kanpur’s official release.

Meanwhile, IIT Kanpur earlier introduced the third batch of its e-Masters degree in quantitative finance and risk management. This course will help budding traders, commodity market specialists, and finance enthusiasts to create a valuable impact in alternative investment segments, with the proper amalgamation of theory and practice.

