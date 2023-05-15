IIT Kanpur Student Among 6 Held For Cryptocurrency Fraud In Thane

Maharashtra Police detained six people, including an IIT Kanpur student, last week on charges of cryptocurrency fraud in Thane. The complainant, Sushil Kangya, a numerology consultant for Bollywood personalities, alleged that he was conned out of Rs 2.5 lakh by people connected to multi-level marketing companies Dronx.Biz and BNB Pool, online platforms involved in cryptocurrency mining, reported Free Press Journal.

According to Kangya’s complaint, he invested the money and received returns for a few months, after which the payments stopped. When he and his sister questioned the organisers about the non-payment of due, they did not get any satisfying answer.

The police then detained Subhransu Nayak, Rajesh Bapodra, Krish Reddy, Dr Peter Dhanraj, Avinash Upadhyay, and Pankaj Pandhi, who were named in Kangya’s complaint as the owners of the MLM organisations, for questioning on May 9.

Kangya initially stated that the fraud could be worth $300 million (over Rs 24 billion). He later revealed to the news portal that the IIT student, Subhransu Nayak, had never disclosed his educational background. Kangya claimed that Nayak and Pankaj Pandhi had lured him and his sister into investing in a cryptocurrency plan that promised a monthly interest rate of 8 per cent.

While Nayak claimed that he was a blockchain student at IIT Kanpur and denied the allegations of fraud, Kangya said that Nayak had never mentioned being an IIT student. “I have been in constant touch with Nayak and have gone out with him, but he never mentioned he was an IIT student," Kangya said.

Nayak told the news portal that he was studying blockchain at IIT Kanpur. “As an IIT student, I know what investments need to be made. I am an investor in Dronx.Biz and BNB Pool, and we have additional IIM and IIT graduates on our team, as well as other well-known experts."

The police are currently investigating the matter and have not filed an FIR yet. Senior Inspector Sanjay Dhumal from Naupada police station in Thane said that cops were unaware of Nayak being an IIT student until he mentioned it to them.