IIT Kanpur, Tata Advanced Systems Collaborates to Create Cutting-edge Solutions in Cybersecurity

C3iHub, a cybersecurity technology innovation hub at IIT Kanpur, supported by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India under NM-ICPS Mission, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Sons and the esteemed strategic Aerospace and Defense arm of the TATA Group.

This partnership brings together two organizations to advance the realm of cybersecurity through collaborative research, innovation, and development. The MoU was officially signed by Dr. Tanima Hajra, Chief Operating Officer (COO), C3iHub; and Suresh Baroth, Head, Weapons, Sensors & Security of Tata Advanced Systems Limited.

The TASL team also included Dr. Jitendra Mohan Bhardwaj (CIO, CISO, and Head of Cyber Security division), Yatan Mishra (Head of Engineering, Weapons & Sensors Division), and Sanjay Rastogi (Head of Communications); and the C3iHub team included Prof. Manindra Agrawal (Project Director), Prof. Sandeep K Shukla (Project Director), and Rohit Negi (Senior Vice-President).

By joining forces, C3iHub and TASL aim to leverage their expertise, knowledge, and resources to address the pressing challenges posed by ever-evolving cyber threats in the defense sector.

While welcoming the guests, Prof. Manindra Agrawal, Project Director of C3iHub informed that “C3iHub has gradually developed its expertise in the field of cybersecurity. With an aim to share our expertise, the MoU signing with the TASL is a major step in this direction. I look forward for a greater collaboration." Suresh Baroth, Head, Weapons, Sensors & Security of TASL said, “TASL made various weapon systems for Indian Armed Forces and our main objective is to Cyberproof and Cybersecure these systems and no one is better than C3iHub to test these systems."

The MoU signing between C3iHub and TASL marks the beginning of an exciting chapter, filled with opportunities to shape the future of cybersecurity. This collaboration brings together the expertise and resources of both organizations to drive innovation and create cutting-edge solutions in the realm of cybersecurity.

C3iHub at IIT Kanpur has taken the lead in cyber security by establishing a research center that addresses all aspects of critical infrastructure protection. It focuses on all aspects, including analysing security vulnerabilities and developing tools to address them at various levels of system architecture, to translating these tools into deployment-ready software, to nucleating start-ups developing such tools at scale, to partnering with industries within domain for co-development and technology transfer, and to training the next generation of cybersecurity researchers to build a cybersecurity ecosystem.