IIT Kharagpur Launches MBBS Course, Dual Degree in BTech-MTech

In line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, IIT Kharagpur has announced it will launch an MBBS course. As per media reports, the director of IIT Kharagpur, VK Tewari has said that the MBBS course in medicine will be started at the institute’s BC Roy Institute of Medical Science and Technology.

Furthermore, a dual degree programme will be introduced in the institute, in which students will be able to do BTech and MTech courses simultaneously. A four-year bachelor’s degree programme in science will also be started at IIT Kharagpur. Students will be allowed to choose subjects from all the institute’s UG, and PG curriculum. “In the UG and PG curricula, the choice of electives has been broadened. Further, interdisciplinary dual-degree programmes have been introduced," Tewari told PTI.

Earlier, UG courses used to include a summer internship of eight weeks, now it can be extended to a research internship of eight months. Along with this, there will be a provision for an internship for PG courses as well. IIT-Kharagpur has also set up an international student office, and is making efforts to increase the admission of international students, Tewari added.