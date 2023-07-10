IIT Kharagpur Recruitment 2023: Apply Now For 153 Non-teaching Posts

The Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT) has released a notification for recruitment for 153 non-teaching posts. Interested applicants can visit the official website iitkgp.ac.in. The last date to apply is July 31, 2023.

Non-Teaching vacancy:

Junior Executive - 19

Junior Accounts Officer- 5

Junior Technical Superintendent- 30

Junior Engineer- 22

Medical Laboratory Technician- 1

Staff Nurse- 12

Senior Library Information Assistant- 2

Physical Training Instructor- 5

Assistant Security Officer -II- 3

Junior Assistant 20

Junior Technician / Junior Laboratory Assistant- 23

Security Inspector- 5

Driver Grade II- 6

Eligibility Criteria:

Applicants should have Diploma/ B.Tech/B.E along with work experience to apply for the posts.

Age Criteria:

The age limit ranges from 25 years to 30 years, depending on the job requirement.

Salary:

The salary will range from Rs. 21,700 to Rs. 112,400, according to the job role.

Selection Process:

It will be based on written tests and grade tests.

How to apply:

Visit the official website.

Click on ‘Register".

Fill up the form.

After registration, log in through your email ID.

Fill up the required details.

Go to the payment option.

Submit your form.

Download it and take a printout for further use.

Application fee:

For general candidates, the application fee is Rs. 500 whereas for reserved candidates SC/ST/PWD and women candidates, it is Rs. 250.

General Instruction:

Reserved candidates should provide their latest certificates issued by the Competent authority as per the government of India.

PWD candidates are required to provide proof of disability mentioning the percentage of disability issued by the Competent authority.

Degree certificates should be authorized by a recognized university or institute.

The Institute also reserves the right to reject any application without stating the reason.

Applicants are requested to fill up their active mobile number and email ID. As the required information about the written examination and test result will be informed through email.