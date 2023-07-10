Trends :School Closure NewsNEST 2023 Result Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th Result
Home » education-career » IIT Kharagpur Recruitment 2023: Apply Now For 153 Non-teaching Posts

IIT Kharagpur Recruitment 2023: Apply Now For 153 Non-teaching Posts

The last date for application is July 31, 2023.

Advertisement

Curated By: Education and Careers Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: July 10, 2023, 16:49 IST

Delhi, India

Selection will be based on written tests and grade tests.
Selection will be based on written tests and grade tests.

The Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT) has released a notification for recruitment for 153 non-teaching posts. Interested applicants can visit the official website iitkgp.ac.in. The last date to apply is July 31, 2023.

Non-Teaching vacancy:

Junior Executive - 19

Junior Accounts Officer- 5

Junior Technical Superintendent- 30

Junior Engineer- 22

Medical Laboratory Technician- 1

Staff Nurse- 12

Senior Library Information Assistant- 2

Physical Training Instructor- 5

Assistant Security Officer -II- 3

Junior Assistant 20

Advertisement

Junior Technician / Junior Laboratory Assistant- 23

Security Inspector- 5

Driver Grade II- 6

Eligibility Criteria:

Applicants should have Diploma/ B.Tech/B.E along with work experience to apply for the posts.

Age Criteria:

The age limit ranges from 25 years to 30 years, depending on the job requirement.

Salary:

The salary will range from Rs. 21,700 to Rs. 112,400, according to the job role.

Selection Process:

It will be based on written tests and grade tests.

How to apply:

Visit the official website.

Click on ‘Register".

Fill up the form.

After registration, log in through your email ID.

Fill up the required details.

Go to the payment option.

Submit your form.

Download it and take a printout for further use.

Application fee:

For general candidates, the application fee is Rs. 500 whereas for reserved candidates SC/ST/PWD and women candidates, it is Rs. 250.

General Instruction:

Reserved candidates should provide their latest certificates issued by the Competent authority as per the government of India.

PWD candidates are required to provide proof of disability mentioning the percentage of disability issued by the Competent authority.

Advertisement

Degree certificates should be authorized by a recognized university or institute.

The Institute also reserves the right to reject any application without stating the reason.

Applicants are requested to fill up their active mobile number and email ID. As the required information about the written examination and test result will be informed through email.

top videos
  • Jawan Prevue: Plot & Character Details You Might Have Missed In Shah Rukh Khan's Film Teaser
  • OMG2 Teaser Out | Priyanka Never Backed Out Of Jee Le Zaraa? | Rashmika Follows Vicky's Footsteps
  • Rikkie Valerie Kollé Scripts History, Becomes First-Ever Transgender Woman To Win Miss Netherlands
  • Lee Pace & Laura Birn On Kubbra Sait-Nimrat Kaur's Roles On The Show, Foundation 2 & India-EXCLUSIVE
  • Barbie Vs Oppenheimer On July 21 Has Twitter In A Meltdown; Fans Remember Epic Bollywood Face-Offs

    • At the time of documentation, a copy of the application form must be submitted.

    Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur is a public technical university established in 1951 in Kharagpur, West Bengal. It is ranked sixth overall by NIRF 2021. It offers undergraduate and postgraduate degrees including MBA and Law degrees.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Education and Careers DeskA team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses and informati...Read More

    first published: July 10, 2023, 16:49 IST
    last updated: July 10, 2023, 16:49 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App