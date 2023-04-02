Home » education-career » IIT Madras Faculty Members to Hold Special Classes for Students of Govt Schools in Varanasi

IIT Madras Faculty Members to Hold Special Classes for Students of Govt Schools in Varanasi

Special online classes in Mathematics, Science, and English will start in 100 schools of Varanasi as a pilot project

PTI

Last Updated: April 02, 2023, 11:01 IST

Varanasi, India

The agreement was signed under the Project Vidya Shakti (Representational image: News18/File)
The agreement was signed under the Project Vidya Shakti (Representational image: News18/File)

The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Department has signed an agreement with IIT Madras, under which its faculty members will hold special online classes for students of government schools in Varanasi, an official said on Friday.

The agreement was signed under the Project Vidya Shakti.

Special online classes in Mathematics, Science, and English will start in 100 schools of Varanasi as a pilot project.

According to a statement, Basic Education Officer Arvind Pathak said IIT teachers will teach students of classes 6 to 8 of government schools in Varanasi. All classes will run online after school hours.

The official added that there are 70 smart classes in selected schools of Varanasi. There will be 30 more smart schools soon.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras will have a local coordinator for technical support in each school, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: April 02, 2023, 11:01 IST
last updated: April 02, 2023, 11:01 IST
