IIT Madras Launches Certificate Course On Construction Technology And Management

Many students aspire to study at the Indian Institute Of Technology (IIT). In order to get admission to IIT, first you have to pass the JEE Mains exam. If you fail to pass this exam, then you will not get admission to the prestigious universities of IIT. In today’s article, we are going to tell you about a course that IIT Madras has started, through which you can get admission without having to attempt for JEE exams. You can also secure a high-paying job for yourself.

Indian Institute Of Technology (IIT) Madras is offering a new online certificate course on construction technology and management. Interested candidates can go to the official website code.iitm.ac.in/structure-technology-and-management and apply for this course. The course offered will teach about the latest advancement in construction technology and management practices. The last date to apply is August 20. The first batch of this online course is starting on September 1. After completing this course, candidates will get an increased chance of getting a high-paying job.