IIT Madras Launches Research Facility to Develop Computing Systems to Meet Demands of AI Applications

An advanced research facility at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) was officially inaugurated on April 27th, in the presence of Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director of IIT Madras, faculty, and researchers. The Veena and Pratap Subrahmanyam Centre for Digital Intelligence, Security Hardware and Architecture (V&PS - CDISHA), was inaugurated by Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

SHAKTI, an indigenous microprocessor developed by IIT Madras, will be used by the centre to carry out a variety of cutting-edge research projects, including the creation of a new class of computers that can accommodate the latency and power demands of AI applications.

The three major trends that are influencing the future of india were discussed during Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar’s address at the inauguration event. The first pertains to the world’s expanding rapid technological digitalization, the second is the necessity for countries to establish a network of trusted technology partners, and the third is the requirement for a growing amount of digital talent.

IIT Madras Director Prof. V. Kamakoti emphasised the significance of this Research Facility, noting that it arrived just in time for India to launch its Semiconductor Mission and begin the process of setting up fabrication facilities.“The best way of educating computer architecture organization operating systems is to basically do by experimentation. We wanted to create a platform wherein we can perform this. This centre has helped in achieving this goal," Prof. Kamakoti added.

Pratap Subrahmanyam, an IIT Madras alumnus, contributed Rs. 6.76 crore to build this facility. The establishment of this facility is a fundamental step that will foster a strong university-industry-government relationship .

On this day, the ‘MacDermid Alpha Center of Excellence in Electronics Assembly and Skills Development’ was also launched. It is an automated PCB assembly facility that Cookson India’s (MacDermid Alpha) CSR initiative helped to create at the Central Electronics Centre of IIT Madras. The MacDermid Alpha Center intends to annually mentor 1,000 engineers and diploma holders. This programme also includes apprenticeship opportunities.

