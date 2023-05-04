IIT Madras Launches Wellness Survey Programme For Its Students, Staff And Faculty

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) commenced a wellness survey programme on May 4, with the goal of connecting to all campus stakeholders. An independent organisation has been handed the responsibility of conducting the survey, and it will contact each and every student, member of staff, and faculty at the institute.

The National Health Mission (NHM), a division of the Tamil Nadu government, will oversee the survey’s execution. For this survey, more than 30 counsellors are being assigned. The survey procedure entails a one-on-one discussion with a skilled wellness consultant appointed by the NHM.

IIT Madras Director Prof. V. Kamakoti launched the wellness initiative. The ‘Kushal Programme,’ a unique initiative launched concurrently by Prof. Kamakoti, aims to foster intimate relationships between specific students and faculty members for their well-being.

Director of IIT Madras Prof. V. Kamakoti stressed the significance of this wellness survey and said, “Happiness is a collective responsibility. IIT Madras is committed to work towards ensuring the wellness of all in her campus. The independent wellness survey is one of the important steps taken in this direction. I thank the NHA, Government of Tamil Nadu, for helping us in this effort."

Meanwhile, GBMDriver (GlioBlastoma Mutiforme Drivers), a machine learning-based computational tool for improved detection of cancer-causing tumours in the brain and spinal cord, was developed recently by a group of researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras.

Although the glioblastoma tumour has served as the subject of extensive research in the past, there are currently only a limited number of treatment alternatives, and the expected survival rate following diagnosis is just under two years.

The primary goal of the GBMDriver, a freely available online server, was to find driver mutations and passenger mutations (neutral mutations) in glioblastoma as well as various other kinds of cancer.

