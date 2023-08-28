IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Introduces Cricket Analytics Course

IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation is collaborating with GITAA, an IIT Madras-incubated company, to offer a cricket analytics course. The course titled ‘Howzzat - Cricstats? will explore the world of cricket analytics for aspiring sports data analysts and sports enthusiasts claims the release from the Institute. The course is offered in online mode and has a duration of eight weeks.

Sharing the objectives, IIT Madras press release informs that participants will explore the field of sports data analytics through real world case studies, introduce industry experts who can share their views on how analytics has influenced sports and to enable students understand the fundamentals of data science from top academicians.

The IIT Madras course is designed to provide the student a solid understanding of the fundamentals of data science along with practical examples from the field of cricket. It is further claimed that leading academicians in the data science field from IIT Madras will provide aspiring sports data analysts and students with the skills required to analyze large amounts of data related to various aspects of the sport to gain insights, make informed decisions, and improve team and player performance.

Advertisement

Also Read: IIT Madras Pravartak Launches ‘Out of the Box Thinking’ Course to Nurture Creative Minds, Anyone Can Apply