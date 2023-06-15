IIT Madras Researchers Develop IoT-Based Device For Mobile Pollution Monitoring

Researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) have come up with a low-cost IoT-based mobile air pollution monitoring framework that uses sensors positioned on transportation systems to collect spatio-temporal data on air quality and constantly track the air quality of broad geographic regions with high degree of temporal and spatial accuracy. In other words, with these inexpensive mobile monitoring devices, it would be feasible to map a whole city with excellent resolution for a fraction of the cost of a single reference monitoring station.

In the past, monitoring stations were keeping track of ambient air quality and put out the results as the “Air Quality Index" (AQI). These stations only assess the air quality of a very narrow geographic region since they are fixed in place.

However, the amount of air pollution changes with time, with varying degrees of pollution appearing in areas that are only a few hundred metres apart. Levels might also fluctuate depending on the time of day. The exorbitant expenses, however, make adding more stations impractical.

Using IoT, big data, and data science, the IIT Madras researchers team worked on Project Kaatru (air in Tamil) to obtain a pan-Indian hyperlocal air quality map, exposure assessments and data-driven solutions for policy, intervention, and mitigation strategies. The team was led by Pro. Raghunathan Rengaswamy, Dean (Global Engagement), Department of Chemical Engineering, IIT Madras.