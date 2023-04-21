Trends :Karnataka 2nd PUC ResultKerala SSLC ResultUP Board ResultNEET UG RegistrationUGC NET Result 2023
IIT Madras BTech Student Found Dead, Fourth Suspected Suicide Case This Year; Probe Underway

The deceased was a second-year student from Maharashtra who was pursuing Chemical Engineering at the institute. This is the fourth suicide case in IIT-Madras this year

Curated By: Saurabh Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: April 22, 2023, 00:05 IST

Chennai [Madras], India

The student's body has been taken for autopsy and the preliminary investigation is underway. (File Photo)
The student's body has been taken for autopsy and the preliminary investigation is underway. (File Photo)

A second-year B. Tech student of IIT-Madras died allegedly by suicide, police said on Friday.

The student’s body has been taken for autopsy and the preliminary investigation is underway, according to ANI.

The deceased was a second-year student from Maharashtra who was pursuing Chemical Engineering at the institute.

If confirmed, this would be the fourth suicide case in IIT-Madras this year.

Last month on March 31, a PhD research scholar of the institute’s Mechanical Department was found dead by suicide at his residence.

RELATED NEWS

On March 14, a third-year BTech student of IIT-Madras died by suicide. The 20-year-old student of the electrical engineering department, who hailed from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, was found hanging in his hostel room by his roommates, they added. A preliminary investigation indicated that the deceased may have had issues on “focusing on his studies and completing his academic tasks", a police officer investigating the matter said.

In February, a research scholar from Maharashtra died by suicide at IIT-Madras.

Disclaimer:This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

first published: April 21, 2023, 18:21 IST
last updated: April 22, 2023, 00:05 IST
