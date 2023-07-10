Trends :School Closure NewsNEST 2023 Result Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th Result
Home » education-career » IIT Madras Zanzibar Campus to Initially Have Faculty Deputed from India, Check Admission Process

The admission process will comprise a screening exam devised by IIT Madras faculty specialists and an interview, in accordance with the IITM Senate-approved admission process for overseas students

Curated By: Suramya Sunilraj

News18.com

Last Updated: July 10, 2023, 15:57 IST

Chennai, India

A number of initiatives are already in place to make sure that local talent is fostered and prepared for faculty employment at the IIT Madras Zanzibar Campus
The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) became the first IIT in the country to establish an overseas campus, which would be located in Zanzibar, Tanzania. The last stage in the process to establish this campus was the signing of an MoU between Tanzania and India which was done earlier last week.

During the early stages of this institution, faculty from IIT Madras would be deputed or hired from India to teach at the institution. A number of initiatives are already in place to make sure that local talent is fostered and prepared for faculty employment, the institute said in a press release. Starting this month, the government of India will be granting several scholarships to nationals of Tanzania/Zanzibar to study in various degree programmes at IIT Madras in Chennai.

IIT Madras– Zanzibar Campus Entrance Process

The office of global engagement at IIT Madras has been tasked with overseeing the student admission process. The admission process will comprise a screening exam devised by IIT Madras faculty specialists and an interview, in accordance with the IITM Senate-approved admission process for overseas students.

Scholarships to cover tuition fees for deserving students are being negotiated with a wide range of stakeholders. The Zanzibar campus will capitalise on IIT Madras faculty experience in multidisciplinary teaching, research, and technology innovation, and is on an expedited expansion and growth strategy.

    • At present, a temporary campus situated in Zanzibar’s Bweleo district with offices, classrooms, auditoriums, and student housing has been proposed. It is projected to have dining options, a pharmacy, and playgrounds. IIT Madras experts are putting together the master plan for IITM Zanzibar, which will be permanently located on over 200 acres of land on the island of Zanzibar.

    Prof Raghunathan Rengaswamy, Dean (Global Engagement), IIT Madras, said, “A detailed strategic plan that includes increasing the number of international students, fostering meaningful and synergistic joint degree programs with international academic institutions and enhancing faculty/student mobility has been laid out by us. Opportunities for a full-fledged physical campus abroad were being strongly explored and it is heartening to see the realisation of these ambitions," he added.

    first published: July 10, 2023, 15:39 IST
    last updated: July 10, 2023, 15:57 IST
