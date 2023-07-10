IIT Madras Zanzibar Campus to Initially Have Faculty Deputed from India, Check Admission Process

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) became the first IIT in the country to establish an overseas campus, which would be located in Zanzibar, Tanzania. The last stage in the process to establish this campus was the signing of an MoU between Tanzania and India which was done earlier last week.

During the early stages of this institution, faculty from IIT Madras would be deputed or hired from India to teach at the institution. A number of initiatives are already in place to make sure that local talent is fostered and prepared for faculty employment, the institute said in a press release. Starting this month, the government of India will be granting several scholarships to nationals of Tanzania/Zanzibar to study in various degree programmes at IIT Madras in Chennai.

IIT Madras– Zanzibar Campus Entrance Process

The office of global engagement at IIT Madras has been tasked with overseeing the student admission process. The admission process will comprise a screening exam devised by IIT Madras faculty specialists and an interview, in accordance with the IITM Senate-approved admission process for overseas students.

Scholarships to cover tuition fees for deserving students are being negotiated with a wide range of stakeholders. The Zanzibar campus will capitalise on IIT Madras faculty experience in multidisciplinary teaching, research, and technology innovation, and is on an expedited expansion and growth strategy.