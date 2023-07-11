IIT Mandi Introduces Five UG Programmes, JEE Advanced Score Required for Admissions

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi announces five new undergraduate programmes starting from the academic year 2023. These programmes include B.Tech. in General Engineering, B.Tech. in Microelectronics and VLSI, B.Tech. in Materials Science and Engineering, B.Tech. in Mathematics and Computing, and BS in Chemical Sciences.

These programmes aim to equip students with specialized knowledge and skills in emerging fields, providing diverse career opportunities. Admissions are now open through the All India JEE (Advance) ranking system.

Prof. Laxmidhar Behera, Director, IIT Mandi, said, “IIT Mandi continues to prioritize academic excellence and innovation, ensuring that students receive a comprehensive education that prepares them for the evolving demands of the industry. Considering the need of manpower with interdisciplinary, multidisciplinary, and transdisciplinary skillset for the ever-evolving world, the newly introduced programs at IIT Mandi will help the students to prepare for the industry standards while exploring the unique aspects of these NEP 2020-aligned programs."

Advertisement

Programme Details

B.Tech. in General Engineering

The General Engineering Program at IIT Mandi is a B.Tech. programme that aims to provide students with an understanding of fundamental engineering principles while also allowing them to tailor their educational journey through flexible specializations. The programme’s first two years will serve as an introduction to engineering studies, with courses in Mechanical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Data Science, and Computer Science. The program’s flexibility stands out in the final two years where students can choose a specialization from various options, such as Energy Engineering, Advanced Manufacturing, e-Mobility, Artificial Intelligence, and Robotics, and other emerging sectors such as fashion design and technology, animation, and product design, paving their path based on their interests and career goals. The programme’s partnerships with leading institutions is another feature. Students will also have an opportunity to spend a year at a partner institute/industry pursuing courses/internships in their chosen specialization.

Advertisement

B.Tech. in Micro-Electronics and VLSI

The B.Tech. in Microelectronics and VLSI programme at IIT Mandi aims to meet the industry’s future needs by equipping students with theoretical knowledge and practical skills in VLSI and chip designing. The programme curriculum includes advanced courses in device level, design, fabrication, and CAD tools, using industry-standard EDA tools. The programme focuses on generating a skilled workforce for semiconductor design, offering clean room facilities, instrumentation facilities, and a strong industry-oriented curriculum. This programme will encourage the students to explore interdisciplinary courses and choose electives in Microelectronics and VLSI engineering. Industrial internships, a year-long major technical project, and practical experience will also be provided.

Advertisement

B.Tech. in Material Science and Engineering

Advertisement

The Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech.) in Materials Science and Engineering programme at IIT Mandi will offer a comprehensive education in the field of materials science, emphasizing engineering applications and employable skills. With a focus on emerging areas like sustainability, renewable energy, urban mining, quantum technologies, and artificial intelligence, the program will equip students with theoretical knowledge and practical expertise on both conventional and advanced materials. The research experience module of this programme will enable students to bridge the gap between academic pursuits and real-world engineering. Graduates of this programme will be prepared to take on leadership roles in industries such as semiconductors, manufacturing, automobiles, energy, and waste management. This interdisciplinary programme will cater to students interested in exploring the intersection of science and engineering.

Advertisement

B.Tech. in Mathematics and Computing

The new B.Tech. programme in Mathematics and Computing is programme that will offer students a strong foundation in mathematics, computing, and computational thinking. It will focus on developing analytical and problem-solving skills that can be applied across various fields in science and engineering. By emphasizing on both theoretical and practical aspects of mathematical and scientific computing, this programme will prepare graduates for diverse career opportunities in industries, academia, and research and development. It aims to produce graduates who possess a wide range of mathematical and computational knowledge, techniques, and tools, enabling them to tackle complex real-world problems effectively.