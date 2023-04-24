IIT Patna Announces 109 Vacancies In Various Departments; Details Inside

The Indian Institute of Technology ( IIT), Patna, has announced 109 vacant posts for Deputy Registrar, Superintending Engineer, Technical Officer, Librarian, and others on a direct recruitment or contractual basis. The online application forms to apply for the post will be available until May 15. Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website of IIT, Patna—www.iitp.ac.in. The total number of seats for the deputy registrar is two while for Junior Technical Superintendent is 17. To know more about the vacancy details, candidates are requested to read the official notification released by IIT Patna.

IIT Patna Recruitment 2023: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of IIT Patna—https://www.iitp.ac.in/

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Careers option

Step 3: Fill out the application form by entering the required details.

Step 4: Upload the necessary documents.

Step 5: Pay the required application fee.

Step 6: Download and save the application form for future use.

Candidates applying for more than one post are required to pay the fee required for each post. The applicants are advised to provide the correct mobile number and email address while filling out the registration forms, as the institute will contact the candidate through the given contact details only.

The recruitment process consists of three stages. Written Test, Skill test/Personal Interview, and Document Verification. If there is a tie between the candidates regarding their marks in the written test, then the applicant with a lesser number of negative responses and of older age will be given priority.

The candidate is required to upload the certificate of experience in the proper format. It should also come from a credible source like a letter from the head of the organisation, time of work, etc.

The minimum age for the recruitment process is 22 years while the maximum age is 48 years. Age relaxation will be available for the reserved category candidates. Before filling out the registration form, the applicant should check the eligibility conditions for the post. If the candidate is found to submit any fake/false information then they will be disqualified from the further recruitment process.

