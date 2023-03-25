Improving School Infra Top Priority of Delhi Govt: Atishi

Delhi Education Minister Atishi on Friday asserted that improving school infrastructure is a top priority for the Kejriwal government, adding that creating a favourable learning atmosphere is crucial to overall development of children.

The education minister inspected an under-construction school in Sangam Vihar on Friday, Delhi government officials informed.

This magnificent school with 88 classrooms is being constructed by the Kejriwal government to address the educational needs of thousands of children in the area, the government said in a statement.

During her visit, Education Minister Atishi directed the officials to follow the checklist strictly and complete the construction work of the school by June, so that classes can begin there in July.

Advertisement

The new four-storey school in Sangam Vihar has been divided into three blocks that have 88 classrooms in total along with facilities of state-of-the-art labs, libraries, staff rooms, a principal office and a playground.

Along with these facilities, the schools will also have a UG tank, RO room, and a rainwater harvesting facility.

This school is located in the congested lanes of Sangam Vihar. A unique feature of the school is also that a bridge has been constructed to connect two blocks in the school, the statement asserted.

"Improving school infrastructure is a top priority for the Delhi government under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, to provide quality education to all children in the city," the minister said.

The efforts of Team Education of Delhi have resulted in parents feeling proud and confident in sending their children to Delhi government schools, she noted.

"In order to maintain this confidence, various modern facilities are being added to these schools to ensure a bright future for the children of Delhi," she added.

Advertisement

"The Education Minister emphasised that creating a favourable learning atmosphere is crucial to the overall development of children, and this is a major focus of the government in the development of school infrastructure," the statement added.

Read all the Latest Education News here