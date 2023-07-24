In Bihar's Bhojpur, Job Camp Organised For Supervisor And Security Guard Posts

District Planning Office in Bhojpur, Bihar, is going to organise a job camp for the posts of security guards and supervisors. District Planning Officer Noor Ahsan has informed News 18 Local. Private company G4S Millennium Skill Resources Private Limited will organise this recruitment drive. They will select the candidates according to the required skill set and they will be provided with the necessary training and resource materials as well. The candidates will be required to pay the expenses for both training and resource materials.

The dates for the job camps are as follows:

Advertisement

Shahpur Block: July 24

Udwantnagar: July 25

Agiaon: July 26

Sandesh: July 27

Sahar: July 28

Koilwar: July 31

Barhara: August 1

Jagdishpur: August 2

Charpokhari: August 3

Garhani: August 4

Tarari: August 5

Piro: August 7

Ara Sadar: August 8

Advertisement

As per reports, there is no information about the number of vacancies for the security guard and supervisor post till now.

Criteria to apply for these posts:

The candidate’s (both male and female) age should be between 18 to 45 years.

The candidates should carry the registration form, passport-sized photograph, bio-data, and the original copy of all the necessary documents.