In BPSC Teacher Bharti Recruitment, Over 3.1 Lakh Applications From Other States

The Bihar Public Service Commission is set to conduct recruitment for 170,000 teachers. More than eight lakh candidates applied, with 38.5% of them coming from other states. A total of 8,63,081 applicants registered until the last day, with 8,10,400 filling the form and paying the examination fee. Of the final applicants, 3,12,560 are from outside Bihar, accounting for 38.56% of the total applicants.

Out of the total applicants, only 61.4% are from Bihar, while the rest are from other states. The number of applicants for the primary teacher post is 9.36 times the vacancies, for the secondary teacher post it is 1.87 times, and for the higher secondary teacher post, it is 68% of the vacancies.

There are a total of 170,461 vacancies across all three categories. Since reservations are applicable only for applicants from Bihar, the competition for reserved seats won’t be affected by the outside applicants, but the competition will be significantly higher in the general category. Particularly for primary teachers, the competition in the general category will be much more intense compared to the reserved category. There are 9.3 times more applications than vacancies for primary school and 1.8 times more for secondary school.

Advertisement

Interestingly, there are 32% fewer applications than the total number of vacancies for higher secondary teachers. The maximum age for unreserved (male) candidates applying for BPSC Teacher positions is 37 years, while it is 40 years for backward class, extremely backward class, backward class women, and unreserved women. SC/ST candidates have a maximum age limit of 42 years for these appointments. All female candidates and physically challenged candidates had to pay an application fee of Rs 7200, similar to SC/ST candidates. Other candidates, however, had to pay an application fee of Rs 750. The applicants have applied for these positions through the website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.